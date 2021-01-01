Job Fairs Near Me

JobFairX brings top employers, franchisors, and educational institutions directly to you. Our Virtual and In-Person Job Fairs cut through the endless resume submissions and the drawn out waiting periods. Meet online with an employer hiring in your city.
Brands Who Hire with JobFairX
1 Augustine, A. (2014, March 18). What's an ATS? How to Write a Resume to Beat the Applicant Tracking System.
2 JobVite. "2019 Job Seeker Nation Survey." Page 16.
75% of resumes submitted online never make it to a recruiter.1
Meanwhile, 60% of all jobs are found through networking.2 And attending a JobFairX Job Fair is like networking at hyper-speed.
Our local events connect you to recruiters face-to-face and keyboard-to-keyboard, a direct connection that can reduce your job search from months to minutes.
Hours Per Event
Employers Per Event on average
Offers Extended per event
Our employers seek candidates of all backgrounds. So whether you're making your next career move or making your first, JobFairX is ready to assist.
of our employers seek entry-level candidates
of our employers seek mid-level candidates
of our employers seek both
Find a JobFairX Job Fair in your area, we host Virtual and In-Person events year-round.
We are not hosting a job fair Near you... Yet
Expanding your search radius may reveal more options!
If you cannot find a job fair nearby, contact us, we always look to bring JobFairX to more job seekers, wherever they live and work.CONTACT US
Every job search begins with a resume, don't let yours hold you back. Instant Resumes get you noticed, and getting noticed gets you hired.
Faster with Auto-Fill
Cover Letter Builder
Pre-written bullet points
Instant career objective
What is a virtual job fair?
A virtual job fair (sometimes called an online job fair) is an online "event" (as it takes place at a certain time and is not ongoing) in which employers and job seekers each meet in a virtual environment, using chat rooms, to exchange information about job openings.
Does a virtual job fair only have remote (or work from home) jobs?
No. In-person positions are available at every virtual job fair based on the location indicated in the event name. (EX: Austin Virtual Job Fair)
At the time of the virtual job fair, how do I join?
Once registered for the virtual job fair, you will receive an email with a link to join 8 days, and 2 hours prior to the event.
Are job fairs worth it?
Job Fairs offer the unique opportunity to interview with multiple companies all in the same place. This cuts out on wasted time and greatly benefits the recruiters and job seekers alike. Given the career fairs are free for job seekers, the reward far outweighs possible downsides.
What kind of positions are available at a virtual job fair?
Almost any kind that is in a non-virtual job fair. Like in-person job fairs, our virtual job fairs are focused on a certain geographic area with a range of available positions and attending organizations. Companies that participate in virtual job fairs may also have multiple openings in several locations.